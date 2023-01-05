Trenton R-9 Board of Education has full agenda for meeting on January 10th

Local News January 5, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton R-9 School District
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education next week will discuss the district calendar for 2023-2024. The board will meet at the school district office on January 10th at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include an election candidate update, a summer school contract extension, a GEC grant, and a Missouri School Boards Association policy update. The agenda also includes Early Childhood, Parents as Teachers, and Health Services evaluations; a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan update; and a safety report.

A closed session is also planned for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting on January 10th for a discussion of personnel.

