Trenton R-9 Board of Education executive session involves resignations, hirings, transfers and re-employment

Results from the Trenton R-9 Board of Education executive session Tuesday night involve resignations, hirings, transfers, and re-employment.

According to the school district office, resignations effective at the end of the school year, are Lanie Beetsma as Trenton middle school counselor; Carolyn Schmidt as Rissler assistant principal; Christy Gibler as the high school color guard sponsor; and Doctor Jill Watkins – the director of academics. Paraprofessional Kelsie Lowe has resigned effective February 24th.

Kim Townsend was hired as a high school paraprofessional effective February 15. Hired for a teaching position at Rissler school was Rianna Patridge. Sheridan Mounce will be the high school basketball cheerleading sponsor for the remainder of the school year. And selected as administrators for the 2023 summer school were Dan Dunkin and Jackie Price.

Transfers approved are Heather Epperson from Rissler elementary to Trenton middle school to fill a 6th-grade reading position for the next school year. Kelli Griffith will transfer within the middle school from 6th-grade social studies to 8th-grade social studies, also for the next year.

Six administrators were re-employed last night. Sue Gott, Mike Hostetter, and Chris Hodge as principals at Rissler, the middle school, and the high school; Dan Dunkin and John Cowling as assistant principals at TMS and THS, Tara Hoffman as the director of special services and pre-school at Trenton R-9.

