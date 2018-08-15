Trenton R-9 Board of Education concentrates efforts on beginning of school year

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education set its tax levy at a hearing held Tuesday evening before the regular meeting.

The levy was set at $4.1405 for 2018-2019, which was an increase of four point three four cents from 2017-2018. That includes $3.2405 for Incidental and $.90 for debt service.

The assessed valuation for the district totals $80,498,373, which includes real estate and personal. That is a decrease of $288,752 from last year. The total assessed valuation includes $436,595 in new construction and improvements. Revenues include $18,097 generated from the new construction and improvements. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says the debt service is paying for the middle school and preschool additions and has remained at $.90 since about 2000.

The board approved lunch and breakfast prices for the upcoming school year. All prices increased by 10 cents with High school and middle school lunches costing $2.40, Rissler Elementary School lunch will cost $2.20 and student breakfast will cost $1.50 at each building. Adult lunch will cost $3.10, and adult breakfast will cost $2.10. Reduced lunch prices will be 40 cents for student lunch and 30 cents for student breakfast.

Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels reported the increase in prices meets National School Lunch Program and Weighted Average Price requirements. He said the district’s food service loses money each year.

The board approved early graduation requests from six high school students. The requests were from Brook Berry, Ashley Casper, Makayla Ishmael, E’Lizabeth Neal, Lindsey Schlared, and Carly Taul. Trenton High School Principal Ron Franklin said the students will graduate at the end of the first semester. Their credits were checked and found to be on track for graduation. They requested to take part in graduation ceremonies and prom.

The board set the high school graduation date for May 12th, 2019. The ceremony will be held at the Ketcham Community Center that afternoon at 2 o’clock.

The Special Education Compliance Plan Part B was readopted, and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report was approved. Superintendent Dan Wiebers said the report shows how much money was spent or received by function code.

The Missouri School Boards Association policy updates were approved as recommended by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and state law.

The board approved the Wright Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy contract. The agreement will continue to provide physical and occupational services for $75 per hour. Wiebers reported the contract did not change from last year with funds for the services coming out of the special education budget.

Director of Special Services Tara Hoffman shared the results of the Special Education Determination Category for the district. She reported the district meets the requirements for implementing the requirements and purposes of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The district also scored a four in the determination area, which is the highest score that can be given.

Wiebers reviewed Back to School activities with the registration open house at Trenton High School held last Thursday, August 9th having a great turnout and was well attended. Today’s (Wednesday’s) activities will include new faculty and staff orientation and a staff and family back to school social.

Building-wide faculty meetings and training, as well as open houses at Rissler and Trenton Middle School, will be held Thursday, August 16th. The Rissler open house will be Thursday evening from 5 to 6 o’clock, the middle school open house from 5:30 to 6:30 and a district-wide faculty meeting will be on Friday. Faculty and staff will work in classrooms Monday, and the First Baptist Church will provide lunch for all of the district employees that day.

Next Tuesday, August 21st is the first day of school for most of the students in Trenton R-9 with a preschool open house to be held Tuesday evening from 5 to 6 o’clock. Preschool will start August 23rd.

Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels gave an update on summer projects. He said major projects finished include the Rissler walkway and activity pad, high school gym roof replacement, and middle and high school gym floors. The park bench and tree, high school kitchen heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and service line, and replacing the C. F. Russell Stadium back gate are almost finished.

Ockenfels reported all summer maintenance jobs for the summer were completed. These include repairing C. F. Russell Stadium posts on the half-fence, middle school health room remodel, high school and middle school library pods, putting up new banners in the high school gym, taking down the tennis screen, landscaping in front of Rissler, putting up Missouri State High School Activities Association plaques, removing the time capsule in front of the high school, installing new whiteboards in several classrooms, and installing storage shelves in the preschool restrooms.

Wiebers asked for volunteers from the board to attend the Missouri School Boards Association Annual Conference at Osage Beach September 27th through 30th.

Middle School Principal Daniel Gott reported Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Suzi Beck was selected to serve on the Missouri Educators of Family and Consumer Sciences Board for the upcoming school year.

High School Principal Ron Franklin said the homecoming football game will be played September 14th.

The board went into a closed session to discuss personnel.

