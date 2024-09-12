Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves September substitutes, new hires

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education recently concluded an executive session where decisions regarding new hires and substitute approvals were finalized. The announcements cover both teaching staff and athletics positions for the upcoming school year.
Substitutes Approved for September:
- Teresa Corrick
- Rebecca Mullins (Nurse)
- Phillip Ray
- Nesa Otto
- Mary Hale
- Marsha Hurst
- Kelsey Gibler
- Jesus Diaz
- Jennifer Findley (Nurse)
- Brenda Ray
New Hires:
- Kelsey Gibler – TMS Basketball Cheer Coach
- Wes Croy – THS Assistant Football Coach