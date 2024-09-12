Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves September substitutes, new hires

Local News September 12, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Executive Action or session Trenton R-9 School Board
Share To Your Social Network
12      1  1  
5
Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education recently concluded an executive session where decisions regarding new hires and substitute approvals were finalized. The announcements cover both teaching staff and athletics positions for the upcoming school year.

Substitutes Approved for September:

  • Teresa Corrick
  • Rebecca Mullins (Nurse)
  • Phillip Ray
  • Nesa Otto
  • Mary Hale
  • Marsha Hurst
  • Kelsey Gibler
  • Jesus Diaz
  • Jennifer Findley (Nurse)
  • Brenda Ray

New Hires:

  • Kelsey Gibler – TMS Basketball Cheer Coach
  • Wes Croy – THS Assistant Football Coach
Post Views: 489

Share To Your Social Network
12      1  1  
5
Shares
 
4
Shares
12       1   

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.