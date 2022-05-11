Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education on May 10th approved the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for 2022 to 2027.

Superintendent Mike Stegman reported this CSIP was heavier in academics than the previous one. A group met to create the plan, and Instructional Coach Doctor Jill Watkins authored it.

Watkins reported the group came up with the pillars and smart goals. She and the administration team had to figure out how the district would make those things happen. Even though the plan goes through 2027, Watkins said a lot of the goal dates are before 2027.

The four pillars are Academic Achievement, Leadership and Development, Collaborative Environment, and Strategic Planning.

The smart goals for Academic Achievement involve increasing the percent of students scoring proficient or advanced on the Missouri Assessment Program or End of Course, students reading at or above grade level, and student mathematics at or above grade level, all by two to three percent on an annual basis.

One Leadership and Development smart goal involves Trenton R-9 maintaining a retention rate of at least 90% of certificated and non-certificated staff that it intends to rehire on an annual basis. The other smart goal under the pillar of Leadership and Development involves providing professional development to effectively meet the expectations of a job or role at a 95% satisfaction rate as measured by the annual staff survey.

A smart goal of Collaborative Environment is to show categorical growth on data collected from the results of the District Climate and Culture surveys. Another is to decrease student behavior office referrals by three to five percent.

The smart goal for Strategic Planning involves maintaining and improving district facilities and infrastructure.

Watkins reported Trenton R-9’s mission statement stayed the same, but the vision changed.

The mission of the district “is to prepare students to be capable, contributing, caring participants in an ever-changing world.” The new vision “is to inspire each student to strive for excellence every day.”

Watkins commented the new vision is brandable and something that can be easily remembered and recognized.

Stegman reported the district was asked to be involved in a pilot program for the Missouri School Improvement Program 6, and the district agreed to participate. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will review Trenton R-9’s CSIP and its response to standards.

The board approved policy updates as required by statutory changes made by the state legislature. The updates involved a mandatory lactation policy for breastfeeding mothers, mandatory leave for victims of sexual and domestic violence, and reporting requirements for seclusion and restraint.

Board Member Andy Burress gave an update on research done by the committee created to do research on district the leave day policy. He said the committee discussed the matter with administrators and faculty, and he thought the district would leave the leave policy the way it is at the moment.

Board President Dorothy Taul created the committee in March after a presentation by the Salary and Welfare Committee. The committee is comprised of Burress and other board members Bill Miller and Melissa King. The Salary and Welfare Committee’s proposal in March involved converting sick leave to paid time off days.

It was reported in March that the current leave policy does not allow the use of personal days to extend scheduled breaks. Staff members are gifted 50 extra sick days once 50 days are accrued to allow them to accumulate up to 100 days of leave. Employees receive 10 sick days and two personal days each school year.

Rissler Elementary School Principal Susan Gott presented the Title Program Evaluation. She reported there are 171 students total directly served by the program, and the students are in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Program objectives involve 80% of students being on or above grade level for reading and math skills. Other objectives involve 80% of parents indicating their children have benefited from Title 1 and improved in reading and math.

Gott said there were 26 families who completed a survey about Title 1, and 15 of those families were actually in the Title Program. The district received mostly 4s, or what Gott called excellent, on each question.

She reported the Title 1 budget is $375,119. Those funds are mainly used to pay for three Title teachers, three Title paraprofessionals, and Title preschool.

The Title 2 budget is $59,224.67. It is mainly used for additional first-grade teacher salaries and benefits.

The Title 4 budget is $15,172.36. Those funds could be used for dual credit classes for students that qualify.

Stegman reported Trenton R-9’s first request was approved for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 funds. The first request was for $2,519,661.97, and the district expects to have the funds deposited this month.

Stegman said that leaves the district with $155,358.03 yet to collect. He noted some of the remainder will be collected into the next fiscal year.

He reported the state budget fully funds the School Transportation Categorical for the first time since 1991. The budget fully funds the Foundation Formula.

Prop C will increase by $195,026,000 from the prior year. Stegman noted that is a pass-through tax.

There will be $37.4 million to restart the career ladder and $21.8 million to attempt to raise the minimum teacher’s salary to $38,000. Stegman reported the funds for the salary to involve a 70/30 grant program, and the program does not cover benefits. He said the board would need to look at and talk about that more later.

Stegman also reported the district’s kitchens and staff passed all health, safety, and food inspections this past month. The annual inspection reviews food handling and preparations for school lunch programs.

The board recognized employees retiring from Trenton R-9. Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels was recognized for 25 years of service, Physical Education Instructor Chris Parks for 22 years, Paraprofessional Kim Holloway for 18 years, and Sixth Grade English Teacher Kim Foster and Composition Instructor Shelly Forster for nine years each. Taul commented those retiring had 83 years of total service to the district. Each will receive an 18-month Missouri Retired Teachers Association membership.

The board entered into a closed session to discuss personnel.