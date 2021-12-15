Trenton R-9 Board of Education announces personnel actions following closed portion of meeting

Personnel actions have been announced following Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education. The board had met in a closed executive session.

Information released this morning by Trenton R-9’s district office includes retirements, resignations, and hirings.

According to the Trenton School District office, the board accepted retirement letters from Kim Foster, Chris Parks, and Kris Ockenfels. Foster is a sixth-grade English teacher. Parks is a middle school physical education instructor. Ockenfels works in the district office as the director of support services.

Resignations are from two teachers at the end of their contracts. These are from Alexis Cook as a Kindergarten teacher and from Mary Kate Stewart as a special education instructor. Others with the resignation of duties are Amy Currie as the cheerleader sponsor; and Alyssa Nichol as a para-professional.

The board hired Chloe Bloom as a paraprofessional beginning after the holiday break and Amanda Gott was hired as a special education teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Substitutes approved by the board are Nora Yoder, Jerika DeWitt, and Marcene Sharp.