Trenton R-9 Board of Education and Bright Futures collaborate on building

Bright Futures Trenton plans to build a storage facility for student resources.

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Daniel Gott reported at the Board of Education meeting on January 9 that the organization aims to fundraise for the facility, to be located south of the existing school district maintenance shed.

Gott stated the school district would own the building, highlighting a memorandum of understanding between Trenton R-9 and Bright Futures Trenton for its use as long as the organization remains active.

Security measures will include a keyholder list, with Gott expressing familiarity with the organization’s volunteers.

The proposed 30x60x10-foot structure would also house an office and restroom. Gott emphasized the design reflects the organization’s needs rather than available space.

Board Member Andy Burress inquired about the feasibility of locating the building near the Success Center. Gott acknowledged the possibility but noted the need for further discussions due to the center’s aging infrastructure. Burress suggested proximity to the school district office or the former weight room as alternative locations, particularly if the elementary school is relocated. Gott expressed reservations about these suggestions, citing space constraints and the impracticality of moving existing structures.

Gott committed to further discussions with Bright Futures Trenton to finalize the building’s location.

Trenton Middle School Principal Mike Hostetter presented the Health Services Evaluation Report, noting over 10,000 health office visits during the 2022-2023 school year and commending the nurses’ efforts. He reported a 97% full immunization rate among students.

Director of Special Education Tara Hoffman discussed the Early Childhood and Parents as Teachers Evaluation reports. The preschool program serves 84 students and partners with local organizations. Upcoming events include preschool screenings from March 25-28, a Kindergarten Prep Day on April 26, the annual Big Bash on May 10, and preschool graduation on May 14 at 5 p.m.

Director of Academics Dr. Johannah Baugher updated on curriculum development, mentor workshops, and upcoming professional development activities.

Gott shared Trenton R-9’s Annual Performance Report, showing a slight decline in the district’s score. He expressed a commitment to understanding and addressing the causes of this decline.

Gott also mentioned upcoming roof repairs, district water testing results, and an employee vote on school calendar options on January 11.

The Board announced the end of candidate filing for the April election, with three candidates for two terms.

Contracts for services to visually impaired students were approved, including support from NLS Education and orientation and mobility specialist Jessica Hall.

The board also approved GEC Community Foundation Grant applications for various educational resources and authorized changes to the safety deposit box access at Southern Bank.

After a closed session, the board extended Gott’s contract through June 30, 2027, and approved the retirement of a language arts teacher and the resignation of a science teacher.