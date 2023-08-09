Trenton R-9 Board of Education adjusts meal prices and approves new hires

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Exit interview data was shared at the Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting on August 8.

Superintendent Daniel Gott reported that six employees stated their reason for leaving the school district was for a job closer to home, for family reasons, or because they were relocating. Three employees departed due to other opportunities or dissatisfaction with their current situation. One individual retired, and another chose to work at the family business.

When inquired about Trenton R-9’s strengths, Gott shared that six employees believed the district genuinely cares for its students and meets their needs. Two employees praised the caring administration. One employee commended the district’s communication from the special education department, another highlighted the district’s commitment to professional development, and yet another mentioned the district’s compassionate teachers.

Gott revealed that seven employees felt the district should enhance its communication. Six believed there was room for improvement in discipline, and four suggested bettering the climate and culture.

Regarding support from the administration, eight employees felt supported, one felt mostly supported, and two expressed that it depended on the situation or felt sporadically supported.

Gott mentioned other feedback, including one employee’s enjoyment working in the district and another’s plea to not overlook well-behaved students.

Gott emphasized the value of the exit interview data, stating it’s the administration’s responsibility to utilize this feedback for growth and improvement. He expressed gratitude towards the candid employees.

Gott updated that work on windows and doors is progressing, with completion expected by month’s end. Delays occurred due to supply issues. He clarified that the project wouldn’t conclude before the school year begins, but work will continue during evenings and weekends.

This week, work begins on the fence at Rissler Elementary School. The administration is focusing on safety and updating the annual safety plan.

Gott announced that the Trenton Police Department will conduct intruder training this year. Additionally, Safe Defend will provide training during a professional development session.

Gott shared that the governor introduced another safety grant. Despite hearing that previous grant recipients might be at a disadvantage, he still applied for Trenton R-9.

Updates on the preschool office are nearly complete, with fresh paint at Rissler and THS.

Gott expressed gratitude to the community for their patience during the district’s transition to PowerSchool. He acknowledged Administrative Assistant Diana Stickler’s dedication and the patience of building secretaries during the system switch. From his observations, PowerSchool appears user-friendly.

Registration begins on August 10. Assistance for online enrollment will be available at the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event at THS from noon to 6 pm.

Gott informed that TMS and THS schedules are being updated and urged parents to check their portals periodically.

Rissler Principal Susan Gott announced that Rissler received three GEC Community Foundation grants. An open house at Rissler is scheduled for August 17 from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Trenton Middle School Principal Mike Hostetter revealed that TMS open houses are set for August 16 and 17 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. The August 16 event is for fifth graders, while the August 17 event caters to sixth through eighth graders.

Trenton High School Principal Chris Hodge stated that THS will host an open house on August 17 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, with a freshman orientation at 4:30 pm. He noted that sports practices commenced this week, with most teams larger than the previous year.

Director of Academics, Dr. Johannah Baugher, introduced a pedagogical mission for the district, emphasizing the art and science of teaching. She outlined curriculum objectives for various grade levels and shared her weekly schedule, emphasizing its flexibility.

On August 8, TMS Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Advisor Joy Bridges, along with eight TMS FCCLA members, recounted their experiences at the national competition in Denver, Colorado in July.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education ratified the tax rate during a hearing preceding the regular meeting on August 8. The rate is set at $4.5298 per $100 of assessed valuation, marking a 6.09-cent increase from 2022. The adjusted assessed valuation for tax revenue is projected at $83,212,822, a decrease of $1,175,225 from 2022.

Superintendent Daniel Gott highlighted the implications of the county assessor’s decision not to reassess during a reassessment year, predicting long-term financial challenges for Trenton R-9.

During the regular meeting, the board finalized meal prices, with lunches increasing by 10 cents and breakfasts by 25 cents. Middle school and high school lunches are priced at $3, Rissler Elementary School lunch at $2.90, and adult lunch at $4. Reduced-price lunch is 40 cents. Student breakfast across all schools is $2.25, adult breakfast is $3, and reduced-price breakfast is 30 cents. A la carte milk is priced at 40 cents, a five-cent increase from the previous year.

Gott explained the rationale behind the price adjustments, emphasizing compliance with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulations and the need to offset rising operational costs.

The board sanctioned the Trenton High School graduation ceremony at C. F. Russell Stadium on May 11 at 7:30 pm. The decision followed a thorough discussion, considering factors like temperature, scheduling conflicts, and venue preferences.

The board approved virtual in-school video consultations with Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Representatives from Wright Memorial Hospital and Saint Luke’s Health System provided insights and addressed queries. The initiative aims to offer virtual medical consultations for students and staff during school hours for acute issues, contingent on parental consent.

The board ratified budget amendments, with Gott noting the primary focus on coding without significant changes. They also adopted the updated Missouri State Plan for Special Education and Local Compliance Plan, approved the revised Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, and reaffirmed the Conflict of Interest Ordinance.

Post a closed session, the board announced new hires and approved substitutes for August. They also approved three early graduate applicants.

