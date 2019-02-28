Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepts transfer for Ron Franklin

It was announced Wednesday that the Trenton R-9 Board of Education Tuesday accepted an intra-district transfer for Ron Franklin from Trenton High School Principal to teacher for the 2019-2020 school year.

Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports the high school Principal position opening was posted Wednesday on a website for other school districts to see as well as in-house. She says applications for the position will be accepted until March 8th.

Franklin says he will fill an open teaching spot to finish out staffing positions for next school year but does not yet know what he will teach. Franklin plans to retire in July 2020.