Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepts resignations, approves new hires

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted resignations and approved hirees during a special closed session meeting Thursday.

The board accepted the resignations of elementary teachers Bradley Ewald and Taylor Hinton. Ewald currently teaches second grade and Taylor Hinton teaches fourth grade.

The board hired Mike Tipton for high school science, Tristan Dugan and KelLeigh Bryant as elementary special education teachers, Alicia Kiefer as a fourth-grade teacher, Rebekah Wiggins as a first-grade teacher, and Mona Loyd as district office bookkeeper.

Sarah Jackson was moved from a probationary teacher to a tenured teacher.

