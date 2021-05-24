Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepts resignations and hires new employees at special meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Personnel actions were announced following Monday mornings’ special meeting of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education, which included resignations and employments.

Rebecca Burr has resigned as a 7th-grade social studies instructor. Richard Miller resigned as a paraprofessional. Also was resigning is a cook, Sarah Huffstutter.

Those being employed by the Trenton R-9 School District include Kayla Roberts for fifth-grade English language arts. Sarah Pauley for English with the Junior class at Trenton high school. Stacey Russell as the teacher for the Success Center and Wes Croy as a part-time paraprofessional at the middle school.

Tammy Ockenfels was employed as a half-time summer school teacher. Several others were approved to be summer school substitutes.

Trenton R-9 Summer School begins Wednesday, May 26, with classes at the Rissler Elementary School building. Kris Ockenfels, director of supportive services, reports meals will be free for the enrolled summer school students. Meals also be offered, free of charge, to any children ages 18 and younger.

Breakfast at Rissler for summer school begins at 7:30, and the lunch period starts at 10:45.

