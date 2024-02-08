Trenton power outage resolved after affecting over 500 customers

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reported that a power outage struck Trenton on Thursday morning, February 8th, following an incident where an Evergy line fell onto the lines of Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU). The disruption was promptly addressed after the Evergy line was removed, allowing TMU to close a breaker at the north substation and effectively restore electricity to the affected area.

Approximately 560 TMU customers experienced power loss during the incident. The areas impacted by the outage were primarily within the boundaries of 17th Street, Princeton Road, 28th Street, Highway 65, Oklahoma Avenue, and back to 17th Street. Additionally, Harris Avenue to Oklahoma between Ninth and 11th Streets also faced power disruptions.

The electricity supply was interrupted for approximately 50 minutes before power was fully restored to the affected customers.

