Trenton police use security video to solve hit-and-run

Share To Your Social Network

A home security system helped Trenton police identify a vehicle involved in a May 28 traffic accident that damaged a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

Police reported that 16-year-old Ryan Burkeybile of Trenton was issued a summons for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.

The incident occurred at the T-intersection of Merrill and 22nd Streets. According to a police report released Sunday, the car was northbound on Merrill and collided with the fire hydrant and utility pole on the north side of the intersection.

Police located the driver last Friday. Burkeybile reportedly stated he was unfamiliar with the street, did not see the stop sign until it was too late, and when he slammed on the brakes, the car slid into the fire hydrant and utility pole. He also stated he was scared and left the scene without contacting the police.

The damage to the car was described as moderate, while the Evergy utility pole sustained minor damage. The Trenton fire hydrant was broken at its base.

Police received video footage of the crash from a neighbor’s home security system, which enabled officers to identify the vehicle involved.

Post Views: 286

Related