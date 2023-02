WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department’s next Coffee with a Cop will be at the Trenton City Hall/Trenton Municipal Utilities.

The program will be held on February 22nd from 8 to 10 am.

Community members can introduce themselves to the members of the Trenton Police Department. They can also ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.

