Trenton police to host “Coffee with a Cop” at Cross Hall Coffee Shop

The Trenton Police Department will host its next “Coffee with a Cop” event on September 18, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at Cross Hall Coffee Shop, located on the campus of North Central Missouri College.

This community event provides an opportunity for residents to meet members of the Trenton Police Department in a casual setting. Citizens are invited to introduce themselves, ask questions about the department, inquire about special programs, or discuss law enforcement topics in general.

The police department encourages community participation and views this as a chance for open dialogue between law enforcement and the public. The event also supports a local business, and attendees are welcome to enjoy coffee while engaging in conversation.

Businesses or organizations interested in hosting future “Coffee with a Cop” events or similar gatherings are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department for more information.

Post Views: 32