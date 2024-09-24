Trenton Police see rise in nuisance incidents; grass and weeds top list

The Trenton Police Department announced a total of 125 nuisance incidents had been reported for the year as of September 23rd, 2024. This marks an increase of 13 cases from what was recorded by August 26th, although it is down by two cases compared to the same period in 2023.

A summary of the nuisance reports shows that the majority of the complaints this year were related to overgrown grass and weeds, accounting for 72 incidents. Additional complaints included 35 cases involving trash and debris, 12 concerning unregistered vehicles, and six reports of open storage of a disabled vehicle.

According to the department, 16 nuisance incidents are still active, 74 cases have been cleared, and 35 incidents have resulted in prosecution. Currently, seven nuisance-related cases are pending on the court docket.

