Trenton police report no injuries, but issue citation to driver after trailer comes loose from pickup, striking utility pole

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports there were no injuries, but one driver was issued a citation after a trailer struck a utility pole on September 8, 2021.

Officer Jeff Spencer’s crash report says 78-year-old Larry Eugene Dannar of Trenton drove a pickup truck south on Princeton Road. The towed unit came unhooked near 19th Street, causing unsecured metal debris to come off. The towed unit hit a utility pole on the east side of Princeton Road and came to rest against the pole. The SuddenLink utility pole broke off.

Forty-two-year-old Mattie Marie Yoder of Jamesport drove a pickup north on Princeton Road, pulling a towed unit. Debris from Dannar’s pickup’s towed unit struck the driver’s side wheels and tires of Yoder’s towed unit, causing them to burst. Yoder’s pickup pulled to the shoulder of the road. Dannar said he felt the trailer unhook from the truck, he looked back, and he saw the trailer hit the utility pole. Yoder reported she went by Dannar’s truck, and she saw debris coming off the trailer, which she was unable to avoid. Dannar’s towed unit was totaled, and the other towed unit sustained damage to the driver’s side wheels and tires.

Dannar was cited for alleged failure to secure and properly fasten a load.

Eighteen-year-old Ida Detweiler was listed as a passenger in Yoder’s truck.

Trenton Municipal Utilities and SuddenLink assisted the police department.

Related