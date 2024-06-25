Trenton Police report 51 nuisance incidents in 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department has reported a total of 51 nuisance incidents filed so far this year, as of June 24th.

A nuisance summary reveals that the greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds, totaling 26. There were 15 complaints related to trash and debris, six complaints about unregistered vehicles, and four complaints concerning the open storage of vehicles.

Of these incidents, 13 remain active, 24 have been cleared, and 14 have been prosecuted. Additionally, there are 15 nuisance-related cases currently on the court docket.

