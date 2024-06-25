Trenton police remind residents of fireworks ordinance for July 4th

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department has reminded residents about the city ordinance regarding the sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks.

General Requirements

Under Section 515.025 of the city ordinance, the manufacture of fireworks is prohibited within Trenton’s jurisdiction. The display, sale, or discharge of fireworks must comply with the ordinance’s stipulations.

A permit must be obtained from the fire official for the retail sale of fireworks to consumers. Fireworks can only be sold from June 20th through July 4th, under the terms of the issued permit. No permit is required for the wholesale of fireworks. Permit applications must be submitted in writing at least 15 days before June 20th. The ordinance defines “fireworks” as any composition or device for producing visible, audible, or both visible and audible effects by combustion, deflagration, or detonation.

A “wholesaler” is defined as any person engaged in selling consumer fireworks to another person who sells fireworks at retail within Missouri.

Public Displays and Exceptions

Public displays of fireworks by the jurisdiction, fair associations, amusement parks, and similar organizations must be handled by a competent operator approved by the fire official. The fireworks must be arranged and discharged in a manner that does not pose a hazard to property or people. Unfired fireworks and trash must be disposed of safely after the display.

The ordinance does not prohibit the use of fireworks by railroads or other transportation agencies for signaling purposes, nor does it ban the sale or use of blank cartridges for theatrical shows, ceremonies, athletic events, or military organizations.

Prohibited Acts and Restrictions

The ordinance specifies several prohibited acts:

Fireworks may not be sold at retail without a city business license and the applicable permit.

Selling fireworks to children under 14 or intoxicated persons is unlawful.

“NO SMOKING” signs must be posted where fireworks are sold or displayed.

Fireworks may not be discharged within 600 feet of any church, hospital, or school building.

Fireworks cannot be stored, kept, sold, or discharged within 50 feet of any gasoline pump, filling station, or bulk station.

Fireworks may not be discharged within 75 feet of any fireworks retail sale location.

Bottle rockets and sky lanterns cannot be sold at retail or discharged within city limits.

Fireworks must not be exposed to direct sunlight through glass or be near lighted cigars, cigarettes, or pipes where sold.

Fireworks may not be ignited or discharged from motor vehicles or thrown at vehicles, persons, or groups.

Fireworks can only be discharged between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 2nd and 3rd, and between 8 a.m. and midnight on July 4th. Any retail facility selling fireworks must have a 5 ABC or higher grade fire extinguisher. All fireworks must be in their original packaging; no loose or broken packages are allowed.

Penalties

Violating the ordinance may result in fines, imprisonment, and the immediate revocation of licenses or permits. The city may also seize fireworks held in violation of the ordinance.

The Fire Chief may institute a burn ban due to dry conditions, prohibiting fireworks discharge on July 4th. The City Council may designate an alternate date for fireworks discharge if necessary.

For more information, residents can visit the Trenton, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.

