Trenton Police provides gifts to children with Christmas themed activity

Local News, News December 20, 2023 Tom Johnson
Shop With a Cop graphic
The Trenton Police Department helped upwards of 25 community children this holiday season with its annual Shop with a Cop program, with an event held on Monday night.

The department requested wish lists for children with the police force taking the lists to area stores to purchase the gifts.  On Monday night, a pizza party was held, with Santa Claus distributing the gifts before a movie at Trenton Cinema.

The Trenton P.D. recognized communications officers, Children’s Division, First Assembly of God Church, and Trenton Cinema for their generosity is organizing the various events.

