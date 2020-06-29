Trenton police make arrest, defendant returned to Missouri Department of Corrections

Trenton Police made an arrest Saturday that the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office results in the defendant being returned today to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A DeKalb County drug case in which 34-year-old Larry Wayne Peace is accused of failing to report as directed. The parole violation notice shows his last known address as Daingerfield, Texas. Online court information shows Peace with a former address at Jamesport.

During a DeKalb County Circuit Court appearance in July of 2018, Larry Peace had pleaded guilty to a 2017 drug possession charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.

