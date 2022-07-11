Trenton police make arrest in connection with dead body investigation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has announced a man has been taken into custody in connection with a death at a west Trenton residence.

According to Police Chief Rex Ross, 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen of 431 West 11th Street in Trenton has been charged with the abandonment of a corpse. The charge stems from July 4th and Kitchen is being held in jail without bond.

Police Chief Ross says the deceased person was found at 431 West 11th Street on Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled today at the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office. The name of the individual has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information can be released at this time

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)