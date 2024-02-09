Trenton police launch “Operation CHOP” for Super Bowl safety

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department is set to launch a unique initiative dubbed Operation CHOP during this Super Bowl weekend.

The acronym CHOP stands for “Checking Homes of Other People”, a community safety program inspired by the iconic Tomahawk Chop cheer of the Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium. As excitement builds for Super Bowl Sunday, where the Kansas City Chiefs will be a focal point, the department is encouraging the community to engage in a collective effort to monitor the homes of neighbors, friends, and family who might be away enjoying the game.

Operation CHOP aims to leverage the communal spirit of the Super Bowl to enhance neighborhood security. Residents are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police for immediate investigation. The operation is scheduled to be active from midnight on Friday, February 9th, 2024, until midnight on Sunday, February 11th, 2024.

For more information on how to participate in Operation CHOP or to report suspicious activities, residents are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department directly.

