Trenton police issue citations following accidents in February

Citations were issued to drivers following Trenton Police investigations of three accidents in February.

Police report that one accident occurred on Saturday morning, February 24, at the intersection of Crowder Road and Tindall Avenue. Police accused Janean Gail Bankson of Trenton of alleged failure to yield to another vehicle.

Regarding an accident at 8th and Main on February 16, police issued a citation to Alyssa Mariah Lewis of St. Joseph for allegedly making an improper turn when the vehicle she was driving collided with another.

The completion of a February 1 accident investigation at Tinsman Avenue and East 10th Court resulted in two citations for Robert Glenn Blozvich Junior of Spickard. Police accuse him of being careless and imprudent by allegedly hitting parked vehicles and leaving the scene of an accident. Blozvich was given notice to appear on March 5 in the municipal, city of Trenton, division of circuit court.

Police also reported that Danielle Hope Whitcher of Chillicothe received an injury, resulting in treatment at Wright Memorial Hospital. The report indicates the vehicle Whitcher was driving slid as it was turning from West 9th onto West 10th Street and struck a TMU pole. Police noted the street was slick on the day of the accident.

