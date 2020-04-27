Trenton police issue citation after two cars collide at 28th Street and Highway 65 in Trenton

Two cars collided Sunday evening at 28thStreet and Highway 65 in Trenton, resulting in possible injuries for three persons. A street sign was knocked over and police issued one citation. It was just after 6 o’clock when a car was northbound on Highway 65 as another car attempted to cross 65 from the west to the east.

According to police, the driver of the northbound car was 21-year-old Allison Dawn Batson of Princeton. Her passenger was 17-year-old Lindsey Michelle Batson. Police described each with moderate injuries and they were taken by EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The driver of the eastbound auto was 21-year-old Jakobi Nash Welch of Trenton. Police said he complained of pain on his right side and upper part of his right leg but declined medical attention.

Police quoted Allison Batson as reporting she attempted to avoid a collision by veering to the right but a collision occurred with the car driven by Welch. After impact, Batson’s car hit the street sign on the northeast corner of the intersection. Welch told police he had stopped on 28th Street, looked both ways, before he proceeded into the intersection. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Trenton police issued a citation accusing Jabobi Welch of alleged failure to yield at a stop intersection. He was given a municipal court date of June 16th.

