Trenton Police Department welcomes new officers

The Trenton Police Department recently welcomed new members to its team. Police Chief Rex Ross announced the hiring of Timothy Findley as a police officer and Georgia Jackson as a communications officer. Concurrently, Michelle Clark has stepped down from her position as a communications officer.

The department is currently open to applications for both police officer and communications officer roles. To fill these vacancies, the Trenton Police Department is utilizing reserve police officers and part-time communications officers as needed.

In terms of training, police and communications officers are making use of the virtual academy online training provided by the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. Employees are participating in the PII Protect training offered by Strategy, LLC.

Linsey Barner recently completed the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System certification training. Additionally, Sasha Snuffer, Rebecca Burks, and Barner have participated in the 911 Telecommunicator/First Responder – Disability Awareness training.

