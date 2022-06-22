Trenton Police Department warning residents as an uptick in scam telephone calls hits the area

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department warns it is seeing more incidents of residents being contacted by telephone scammers trying to steal money and/or personal information.

Examples are calls regarding fake emergencies of a family member in need of immediate help. There are also verification calls supposedly regarding recent purchases of expensive items online. The police note that those scams ask residents to overreact to stressful situations and give the scammer personal banking information which will lead to fraud and theft.

Residents are advised to always verify phone calls with a follow-up call and not give out personal information.