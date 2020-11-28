Trenton Police Department warning of scam involving imposters pretending to be government personnel

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department warns of a government impostor scam happening in Trenton.

The police say a caller claims he is from the government, and your social security number was suspended due to being connected with fraud or other criminal activity. The caller wants you to call a number where someone else will ask for personal information.

The Trenton Police are reminding residents that social security numbers do not get suspended.

Authorities advise that you never provide or confirm personal information over the phone, email, or a website until you have looked into who is asking for it. Do not trust a name, phone number, or email address that appears to be connected to the government. Scammers use official-sounding names and may fake caller ID or email address information, and the government usually contacts the public by postal mail. The police also recommend contacting government agencies directly using telephone numbers and web addresses known to be legitimate.

Residents who have had someone try to steal personal information, by pretending to be from the government, are asked to report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission by completing the forms on the Federal Trade Commission website or by calling (202) 326-2222. You may also visit the Federal Trade Commission’s contact page to get information on other ways to contact them.

The video below describes the process of filling out the forms on the Federal Trade Commission’s page to report fraud.

