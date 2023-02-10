Trenton Police Department to implement “Operation CHOP” over Super Bowl weekend

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department will be launching Operation CHOP this Super Bowl weekend.

Operation CHOP stands for:

C – Checking

H – Homes

of

O – Other

P -People

Police Chief Rex Ross said, “Since the Tomahawk Chop was the famous cheer of the Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium, and we are all going to be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, let’s take the time to check on the houses of your neighbors, friends, and family that are away from their residences for the big game.”

If you see something suspicious, report it to the Police Department to have it checked out. Operation CHOP will run from midnight Friday, February 10th, 2023, to midnight Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

Related