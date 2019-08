Community members can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department during the next Lunch with Law Enforcement.

The program will be held at the North 65 Center at 2901 Hoover Drive in Trenton August 19th from 11 o’clock to 12:30. Residents can ask questions about the police department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

Businesses and organizations wishing to host a Trenton Police Department meet and greet event should contact the department.