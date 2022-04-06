Trenton Police Department to hold Coffee With a Cop on April 13

Local News April 6, 2022
Coffee with a cop
The Trenton Police Department announces that, after a “long break,” it will hold its first Coffee with a Cop for the year next week. The program will be at the Wild Onion Eatery on April 13th from 8 to 10 am.

Community members can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department. Residents can ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

Any business or organization wishing to host a Coffee with a Cop or any other meet and greet event is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-2121.

