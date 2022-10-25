Trenton Police Department to conduct random checks of registered sex offenders on Halloween

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department advises that they will be conducting compliance checks for registered sexual offenders regarding Halloween restrictions defined by City Ordinance 215.1550 and State Statute 589.426.

Sexual Offenders must follow these restrictions on Halloween:

Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children;

Remain inside his or her residence between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 10:30 P.M. unless required to be elsewhere for just cause including, but not limited to, employment or medical emergencies;

Post a sign at his or her residence stating “No candy or treats at this residence”; and

Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5:00 P.M.

These compliance checks will be conducted randomly to ensure these sexual offenders are following the law on Halloween.