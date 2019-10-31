Trenton Police Department to conduct checks on sex offenders to ensure compliance with Halloween restrictions

The Trenton Police Department will conduct random compliance checks for registered sexual offenders in regard to Halloween restrictions defined by city ordinance and state statute.

The police department notes sexual offenders must follow restrictions on Halloween, including avoiding all Halloween-related contact with children. Remain inside their homes from 5 o’clock to 10:30 this evening, unless required to be elsewhere for just cause including, but not limited to, employment or medical emergencies.

Post a sign at their homes stating “No candy or treats at this residence” and leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 o’clock.

