The Trenton Police Department is seeking tips regarding what it calls a “suspicious fire” early Monday morning.

The police report a fire damaged a vacant house at 1437 Main Street in Trenton. The Trenton Police and Fire departments, as well as the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police at 660-359-2121 or the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON (1-800-392-7766).

