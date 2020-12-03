Trenton Police Department reports uptick in package theft from doorways and porches

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports that with many residents shopping online for Christmas, it has recently seen incidents of thefts of packages from doorsteps.

The police department advises residents to be vigilant and take steps to protect deliveries. Those steps include tracking packages and knowing delivery details, being available for the delivery or asking a trusted neighbor to help, requiring a signature for deliveries, picking up a package from a delivery hub, and making sure security cameras or video doorbells are recording.

