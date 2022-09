WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A spokesman for the Trenton Police Department reports a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at the non-emergency telephone number at 359-2121. Victims are asked to report the theft to the police immediately.

Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft include parking in an area allowing the most visibility, effective security lighting, and working with neighbors to monitor each other’s property.