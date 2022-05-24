Trenton Police Department reports a continued increase in nuisance incidents

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports that 78 nuisance incidents have been filed for the year as of May 20, which is an increase of 48 from what was reported on April 25. The 78 incidents are also an increase of 35 from what was reported from January through May 23, 2021.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints for this year involved grass and weeds with 42. There were 28 involving trash and debris and eight involving an unregistered vehicle.

Forty-eight incidents were active, 17 had been cleared, and 13 had been prosecuted. There were 28 nuisance-related cases on the court docket.