Trenton Police Department reports 97 nuisance incidents in 2021

The Trenton Police Department reports 97 total nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of September 26th. That total is down 10 compared to January through September of 2020.

A nuisance summary shows the largest number of incidents filed for this year involved grass and weeds with 47. There had also been 37 involving trash and debris, 12 unregistered vehicles, and one open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary indicates 29 nuisance incidents were active, 52 had been cleared, and 16 had been prosecuted. Twenty-two nuisance-related cases were on the court docket.

