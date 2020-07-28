Trenton Police Department reports 92 nuisance incidents this year

The Trenton Police Department reports 92 total nuisance incidents have been filed for this year as of Monday, July 27, 2020, which is an increase of 18 since what was reported June 19th. The total is down by 93 compared to the same time period a year ago.

A nuisance summary shows the biggest number of violations for this year involved grass and weeds with 47. There were 18 involving trash and debris, 14 for an unregistered vehicle, and 13 for open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary indicates 19 nuisance incidents are active, 43 have been cleared, and 30 have been prosecuted. Twenty-five nuisance-related cases were on the court docket.

