Trenton Police Department reports 287 nuisance incidents filed in 2019

The Trenton Police Department reports 287 nuisance incidents have been filed this year as of October 22, 2019, with 40 have been filed in the last month.

A Nuisance Summary shows the category with the greatest number of incidents is grass and weeds with 139. Ninety-five incidents involve trash and debris, 30 regard open storage of a disabled vehicle, and 23 involve an unregistered vehicle. Seventy-four nuisance incidents are active, 142 have been cleared, and 71 have been prosecuted.

Thirty-eight cases regarding nuisance incidents are on the court docket.

