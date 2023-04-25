Trenton Police Department reports 22 nuisance incidents reported in 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six nuisance incidents were filed in Trenton from March 27th to April 24th. The Trenton Police Department reports 22 total incidents for the year so far. That is eight less than the number reported from January through April 25th, 2022.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints for this year involved trash and debris with 15. The other seven involved unregistered vehicles.

Twelve incidents are active, eight have been cleared, and three have been prosecuted. There are two nuisance-related cases on the court docket.

