Trenton Police Department reports 141 nuisance incidents in 2022

The Trenton Police Department reports 141 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of June 27th, which is an increase of 63 from what was reported on May 20th.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds with 79. There were 50 involving trash and debris, 11 involving unregistered vehicles, and one involving the open storage of a vehicle.

Sixty-one incidents were active, 52 had been cleared, and 28 had been prosecuted. There were 37 nuisance-related cases on the court docket.