Trenton Police Department reports 123 nuisance incidents in 2020

The Trenton Police Department reports 123 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of December 26th.

A nuisance summary indicates the largest number of incidents filed involved grass and weeds with 59. Thirty-one incidents involved trash and debris, 19 unregistered vehicles, and 14 open storage of disabled vehicles.

The summary shows 16 nuisance incidents are active, 68 have been cleared, and 39 have been prosecuted. Twenty nuisance-related cases were on the court docket as of December 26th.

