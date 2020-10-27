Trenton Police Department reports 112 nuisance incidents in 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 112 nuisance incidents have been filed for the year so far as of Monday, October 26th. That is an increase of five from September’s report and a decrease of 175 compared to January through October 2019.

A nuisance summary indicates the largest number of incidents filed for this year involve grass and weeds with 59. Twenty-six incidents involved trash and debris, 14 unregistered vehicles, and 13 open storage of disabled vehicles.

The summary shows nine nuisance incidents are active, 65 have been cleared, and 38 have been prosecuted. Twenty-one nuisance-related cases were on the court docket as of Monday, October 26th.

