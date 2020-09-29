Trenton Police Department reports 107 nuisance incidents in 2020

The Trenton Police Department reports 107 total nuisance incidents have been filed for the year so far as of Monday, September 28th. That is an increase of 12 from August’s report. The total is down 141 compared to January to September last year.

A nuisance summary indicates the largest number of incidents filed for this year involves grass and weeds with 58. Twenty-two incidents have involved trash and debris, 14 unregistered vehicles, and 13 open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary shows 17 nuisance incidents are active, 56 have been cleared, and 34 have been prosecuted. Eighteen nuisance-related cases are on the court docket.

