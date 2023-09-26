Trenton Police Department report increase in nuisance incidents

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports that 127 nuisance incidents have been filed for the year as of September 25.

This number marks an increase of nine from what was reported through August 25. However, it is a decrease of 58 from what was reported from January through September 26, 2022.

A nuisance summary reveals that the highest number of complaints this year pertained to grass and weeds, totaling 58. There were 51 complaints related to trash and debris, 15 about unregistered vehicles, and three concerning the open storage of a vehicle.

Of these incidents, 34 were active, 66 had been resolved, and 21 had been prosecuted. The court docket listed 13 nuisance-related cases.

Related