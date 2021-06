Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reminds residents of the Trenton city code regarding fireworks.

Fireworks can be discharged July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th from 8 a.m. to midnight. Bottle rockets and sky lanterns cannot be discharged within the Trenton city limits.

Fireworks can be sold from June 20th to July 4th by retailers that secure an applicable business license.

Related