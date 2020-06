The Trenton Police Department reminds the public of the Trenton city code regarding fireworks.

It is illegal to discharge, ignite, or explode any article of fireworks in Trenton, except July 2nd and 3rd from 8 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night and July 4th from 8 o’clock in the morning to midnight.

The police department encourages fireworks safety. The Trenton Police Department’s Facebook page has a link to a video from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety regarding fireworks safety.

