Trenton Police Department releases detailed report on activities in October, 2023

The Trenton Police Department has released its October activity report, detailing a busy month with a total of 996 calls for service and self-initiated activities. The department’s commitment to community safety and law enforcement is evident in the comprehensive breakdown of its operations.

In October, the Trenton Police completed 44 incident and offense reports, a crucial part of their law enforcement responsibilities. The department’s proactive approach led to six arrests, resulting in eight criminal charges. The police also focused on community standards, investigating six nuisance violations, including issues related to grass and weeds, trash and debris, and unregistered vehicles.

Traffic safety remained a priority, with the police conducting 64 traffic stops. Out of these, 32 resulted in citations, while 41 drivers received verbal warnings. Additionally, the department investigated nine motor vehicle crashes and made 58 field interview contacts, underscoring their commitment to road safety.

The Trenton Police Department’s animal control officer handled 16 animal complaints. The officer’s responsibilities included impounding three animals (two canines and one feline), investigating two animal bites, conducting animal welfare checks, issuing citations or summons, and giving verbal warnings.

The communications center played a role in October, managing 1,050 non-emergency telephone calls, and 220 emergency calls, and addressing the needs of 80 walk-in subjects. This high volume of communication highlights the community’s engagement with the police department.

In a community-focused initiative, the Trenton Police Department collected 26 pounds of unwanted prescription medications, ensuring their safe disposal. The department’s involvement in the community extended beyond law enforcement, with officers meeting with stakeholders and committees, participating in community events, and continuing their professional training.

The Trenton Police Department is currently seeking new team members and is accepting applications for police officers and future communications officer positions. The department recently welcomed Michelle Clarke and Darcy Saindon as communications officers and, following the Police Personnel Board’s recommendation, Laura Andal is being considered by the city council for a full-time police officer position.