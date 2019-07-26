Trenton Police Department receives donations to cover cost of two prisoner partitions in vehicles

The Trenton Hy-Vee donated $874.00 to the Trenton Police Department at the “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday to help with purchasing prisoner partitions for police vehicles.

Police Chief Rex Ross says that donation will cover about half of the cost of one partition which costs $1,654.70. Hy-Vee Assistant Store Director Chad Boyd explains the store kitchen recently had a special for which $1.00 from every tenderloin dinner sold went to the police department.

Ross notes other donations for vehicle prisoner partitions have come from Doctor Albert Cross, Mike, and Becky Smith, and the Christian group, Being Equipped as Men (BEAM).

Ross expressed appreciation for the donations and believes the Trenton Police Department now has enough money to cover the cost of the two partitions on order.